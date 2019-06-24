Zak Bagans Adds Love Ranch Bed to Collection ... It's Where Odom OD'd and Owner Died!!!

Zak Bagans' Museum Adds Bed in Which Dennis Hof Died and Lamar Odom OD'd

EXCLUSIVE

Zak Bagans doesn't just collect haunted items for his museum -- he also goes the macabre route ... like adding the brothel bed connected to a death and an infamous overdose.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ ... he's acquired the bed and bedroom furniture of Bunny Ranch and Love Ranch owner Dennis Hof, which eerily includes the mattress Hof died on. Which also happens to be the same mattress Lamar Odom was on when he overdosed 3 years prior, in October 2015.

Bagans says they never swapped out the mattress in the Love Ranch room, and now folks at the legal Nevada brother believe it's cursed ... and that's where Bagans steps in.

We're told the bed set is being donated to The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, where, as we've reported ... Bagans displays spooky stuff like the "Devil's Rocking Chair" and a dybbuk box, along with creepy items like Ted Bundy's glasses.

Zak tells us the Love Ranch wants him to replicate Hof's entire bedroom, which as you can see ... maintained the same set up over the years, including when Odom OD'd in it.

We're told people at the ranch say Hof would have enjoyed his legacy being carried on this way ... because "that's how he was."

Now we just have to wait and see if Zak's new bedroom exhibit starts showcasing any signs of paranormal activity like that freaky rocking chair.

Lamar seems to think Dennis was an evil enough person to make it happen.