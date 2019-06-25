Julian Edelman Tom Brady's Avocado Ice Cream?! ... Gross.

Julian Edelman Poo-Poos Tom Brady's Avocado Ice Cream!

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady's avocado ice cream is the NY Jets of dessert ... as in, IT SUUUUCKS!

... at least according to Tom's #1 target Julian Edelman.

Tom has raved about the avo ice cream for years -- and even featured the recipe for the alleged treat in his book, "The TB12 Method."

Per the legendary QB, the healthy confection calls for an avocado, some cashews, some coconut, some dates, some cacao powder and water.

Brady's said of it in the past that it's "just as delicious but much healthier" than normal ice cream. Sure.

So, how does it REALLY taste!?!? We asked Jules ... and he hit us with a truth bomb!!!

"I DON'T LIKE IT."

That's it. Short statement. But, to the point. We finally have our answer.

You're welcome, America.