R.J. Barrett Praised By Knicks Teammate Damyean Dotson, 'I Love Him!'

Wanna see how happy R.J. Barrett is making New York already??

Just look at how Knicks guard Damyean Dotson's face lights up when we mention the rookie's name ... 'cause the dude can't contain his excitement.

"I love R.J., man. I love his game. I'm looking forward to playing with him. He's a smart guy. Athletic, strong ... he can definitely help us."

There hasn't been much excitement around the Knicks in recent years -- they haven't made the playoffs since the Melo era and the biggest news lately has been more about the team owner, James Dolan, kicking people out of MSG for heckling.

But, Dotson's excitement should have Knickerbocker fans stoked for their new rookie ... and whatever free agents they land this summer (if any).

"I think he'll be really good ... he has a chance to be really good in this league."