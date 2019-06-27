Tom Brady Shows Off 61 MPH Throw ... Fall Off What Cliff?!

Breaking News

Here's Tom Brady clappin' back at EVERYONE saying his game is about to fall off ... posting a pic of a radar gun that showed he's firing footballs at 61 MPH!!!

The 41-year-old hit the practice field Thursday and decided to let the cannon fly ... and when the radar readings came back -- the Patriots legend was clearly impressed.

"He's gonna fall off a cliff," Brady wrote of the throw with an emoji of a guy scratching his chin.

Of course, football pundits have been predicting Brady's demise for YEARS -- after all, dude is entering his 20TH season in New England -- but he's makin' it clear he's nowhere near done.

In fact, if ya wanna know how fast a 61 MPH throw is -- check out Patrick Mahomes back in 2017 at NFL Network.