Ezekiel Elliott to Meet with Roger Goodell Over Vegas Altercation

Ezekiel Elliott will come face to face with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the physical altercation in Vegas that captured on video, according to ESPN.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the 23-year-old Dallas Cowboys running back was detained by police at the EDC music festival on May 19 after knocking down a 19-year-old security guard.

At the time, the security guard did not wish to press charges -- but has recently said he wants a genuine apology from Elliott or else he will consider his legal options.

Elliott is no stranger to Goodell -- he was suspended for 6 games in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence investigation involving an ex-GF.

Elliott was never charged with a crime in that case -- and maintains his innocence -- but NFL investigators believe his actions constituted a violation of the policy and hit him with the punishment.