Paul Pogba Fan Crush In NYC Was Mind-Blowing Craziness

Hundreds of fans SWARMED the streets of New York on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of soccer superstar Paul Pogba ... nearly trapping his car in the process -- and the video is insane!!!

The 26-year-old Manchester United superstar was in town to do an autograph signing at the Adidas store ... where he posed for pics and chopped it up with fans all afternoon. They loved it!

But, when it was time to leave ... man ... things got WILD in the streets!

Tons of fans came out from everywhere with their cell phones up in a crazed effort to get a shot of the French superstar ... ya gotta watch the video.

At one point, it looked like a scene from "The Walking Dead" and it seemed Pogba's SUV was blocked in from the fans -- but the driver somehow found an opening and hit the gas.

Pogba is reportedly in the middle of some drama with Man U -- he wants to leave for Real Madrid ... and there's some serious friction with Paul and his Man U bosses.

They're especially pissed (according to reports) that Pogba's still hanging out in the U.S. while training is going down back in the UK.

Paul doesn't seem to care though ... looks like he's having more fun here.