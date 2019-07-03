Nipsey Hussle 911 Call, Frantic Woman Pleads for Help ASAP
Nipsey Hussle Frantic 911 Call from Murder ... We Need An Ambulance ASAP!!!
7/3/2019 10:11 AM PT
The shooting of Nipsey Hussle caused chaos and confusion in the moments immediately afterward, and proof of the terror can be heard in the voice of the woman who called for help.
According to the 911 call -- obtained by TMZ -- a woman pleaded for an ambulance to arrive as quickly as possible, saying somebody is on the ground.
The dispatcher's unable to get many details, as the lady makes it clear it's an emergency and just keeps repeating they need to hurry.
As you know ... the rapper was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Compton on April 1, allegedly after a heated conversion with Eric Holder, who has been arrested for his murder.
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.