Nipsey Hussle 911 Call, Frantic Woman Pleads for Help ASAP

Play video content Exclusive

The shooting of Nipsey Hussle caused chaos and confusion in the moments immediately afterward, and proof of the terror can be heard in the voice of the woman who called for help.

According to the 911 call -- obtained by TMZ -- a woman pleaded for an ambulance to arrive as quickly as possible, saying somebody is on the ground.

The dispatcher's unable to get many details, as the lady makes it clear it's an emergency and just keeps repeating they need to hurry.

Play video content