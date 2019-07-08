Faith Evans and Stevie J Downplay Marriage Trouble Rumors

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Faith Evans and Stevie J are presenting a united front against all the buzz there's trouble in their marriage -- but the jury's still out based on palpable tension between them in New Orleans.

Faith and Stevie were leaving the Essence Festival Sunday when our guy asked 'em if there's really trouble in paradise ... as they approach their 1-year anniversary.

Rumors their marriage hit the rocks started swirling after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Faith has since followed him back but Stevie hasn't. Adding fuel to the fire ... Stevie's cryptic string of tweets, from "Drunk people always speak their truth," and "Ones insecurities can damage them" to "All that glitters ain't gold" and "Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever."

For what it's worth ... Faith's Instagram profile pic features the couple and Stevie's been posting videos and pics with her and praising her talent.

But, watch the video -- Stevie tries his best to show they're solid, and Faith coyly says don't believe what you hear.