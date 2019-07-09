Soccer Star Daniel Sturridge's Dog Stolen In L.A. Home Burglary

Play video content Breaking News

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is begging the scumbags who STOLE HIS DOG during a home invasion in L.A. to return his beloved pet ... saying he'll pay ANYTHING to get him back.

The 29-year-old English soccer star says his adorable Pomeranian named Lucci was taken from his West Hollywood home on Monday night, along with other personal items.

He posted video of the smashed door where the thieves likely broke in.

"I want to know who took my sh*t. I want to know what's went on. I want to know why they've took my dog. I want to know why they've took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f*ck's going on. I'm dead serious."

Sturridge says money is no object -- he's reportedly made more than $40 MILLION in his career -- and he's willing to crack open his wallet to get his 4-legged friend back.

"Whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious," Sturridge says.

We reached out to the LAPD and they told us they're actively investigating the break-in -- but have no leads at this time.

Hopefully someone in the area has surveillance video. Story developing ...