Andrew McCutchen Gets Emotional After Wife Throws Him All-Star Party
7/10/2019 7:39 AM PT
Andrew McCutchen's wife threw him an All-Star party Tuesday since an injury wiped away his chances at a real ASG invite ... and the MLB stud's reaction to the gesture will make ya cry.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder tore his ACL back on June 3 ... immediately killing any chances the 32-year-old former MVP had of making Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Cleveland.
But, McCutchen's wife wasn't going to let that stop him from feeling special ... 'cause she threw him an AMAZING All-Star party of his own instead!!!
The bash had it all ... there was a custom "Cutch" sign, baseball-themed snacks, balloons, pizza and even a cake with a mini-McCutchen topper on it!!
The best part of the party ... McCutchen's reaction afterward -- 'cause the dude clearly wanted to shed a few tears after his wife went all-out for him.
"She took the time out of her life to do something like this for me. And, it means a lot. It means so much because you work so hard, you know?"
"And, to have an injury like this to where it gets wiped away -- all your work, everything you prepared for -- the year's just wiped away. And, for her to do this for me, it means the world to me. Honestly."
McCutchen's expected to be out for the next 10-or-so months recovering ... but at least Phils fans know he's clearly being take care of at home in the meantime!!!
