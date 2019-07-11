U.S. Soccer Star Allie Long's Hotel Room Burglarized, Wedding Ring And Honorary Key To NYC Stolen
7/11/2019 7:33 PM PT
U.S. soccer star Allie Long's L.A. hotel room was broken into ... and her wedding ring, cash and her honorary key to NYC were stolen ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us Long -- who was in L.A. for the ESPYs -- had her Ritz-Carlton hotel room burglarized Thursday afternoon.
We're told Allie's wedding ring -- worth about $15k -- along with the key to NYC awarded to her yesterday for winning the World Cup were taken in the theft.
Sources tell us there were no signs of forced entry ... and police believe the door may have been left ajar.
Long -- a 31-year-old midfielder -- has played with the National Team since 2014.
LAPD is currently at the hotel investigating.
