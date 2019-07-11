Victor Cruz Defends Odell's Weird ESPYs Outfit ... 'That's Fire!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Some people thought Odell Beckham looked like a human burlap sack at the ESPYs ... but NOT Victor Cruz -- he loved OBJ's outfit telling TMZ Sports, "That's fire!!!"

Odell got people talkin' by showing up to the awards with a special Prada top that's not for sale to the general public. In fact, the item was recently featured at the Prada Spring 2020 Fashion Show.

After the show, Odell's former New York Giants teammate, Victor Cruz, was all about the look -- telling us, "This is fire! Don't let anybody tell you that's otherwise! That's fire!"

High praise -- but it still hasn't stopped the Internet for clowning Beckham ...

Odell out here looking like a backpack bruh 😂 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iMt14itGvI — David aka Thrizzle (@blkmamba247) July 11, 2019 @blkmamba247

Why is Odell Beckham Jr. looking like Teddy Ruxpin about to go on a fishing trip. Someone slide a cassette tape in his back pocket and let’s hear a story! pic.twitter.com/pVx960BJXt — ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕖 (@BostonSucksBruh) July 11, 2019 @BostonSucksBruh

We're trying to find out just how much Odell's Prada threads will cost the general public -- but so far, we haven't heard back.

Later on that night, Odell actually busted out a clothing change to hit up Nice Guy with his girlfriend, Polyxeni Ferfeli, a Greek fashion model he's been linked to since 2018.

The two pulled up in Odell's orange Rolls-Royce ... the car he had tricked out to show off his Cleveland Browns team spirit.