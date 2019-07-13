Chandler Parsons Says He's Not Banging Yacht Bikini Chicks, 'Not What It Looked Like'
7/13/2019 12:25 AM PT
Chandler Parsons is giving TMZ Sports an oral history of his participation in the epic twerk fest with bikini models on the yacht in Ibiza ... and he's insisting there was no hooking up going on.
Suuuuuure.
"It wasn't what it looked like. Just some friends hanging out on vacay," Parsons says.
Riiiiiiiight.
"It wasn't even like that. we really just chillin', hanging out."
Mhm, okay, Chandler. Whatever you say.
The NBAer says he and Blake Griffin are just buddies with the incredibly attractive women ... and they were all just relaxing and enjoying themselves and NOT BANGING, despite both being single and super rich.
We also asked Parsons who paid for the yacht ... and he tells us how they handled the cost.
