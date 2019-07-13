Video Shows Mark Rypien's Wife Crawling In Pain After Car Attack

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained video showing Mark Rypien's wife desperately crawling on the ground in pain after she was struck by the former Super Bowl MVP in a domestic violence incident.

The footage was shot June 30 around 5:45 PM in Spokane, Washington -- where cops were called to respond to an incident involving the 56-year-old NFL legend and his wife.

Mark told cops at the scene that he had hit Danielle Rypien because she was covering his eyes while he was driving and he was scared. He told cops he "knocked the wind out of her."

You can see in the video Danielle is clearly in pain and struggling to breathe as she crawls on all fours from the vehicle to a nearby grass area ... where she eventually collapses.

Medical personnel later responded and evaluated Danielle -- determining she did NOT need emergency medical attention so she was not transported to a hospital.

Mark was arrested for assault/domestic violence and pled not guilty. He was released without bail and is due back in court later this month.

Danielle issued a joint statement with Mark supporting him and insisting he did not commit a crime and she does not want him prosecuted.

Danielle also stated that she believes Mark suffers from CTE brought on by the hits he took during his NFL career -- and suggests the brain injury is to blame for his violent outburst.

We also obtained the 911 calls made by multiple witnesses -- who all describe the terrifying scene in detail.

Play video content TMZSports.com