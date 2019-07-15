Chandler Jones Predicts Huge Year For Kyler Murray, He'll Shock The World!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

One the best defensive players in the NFL says Kyler Murray is going to KILL it in his rookie season ... 'cause Chandler Jones tells TMZ Sports the QB is "going to shock the world!"

"You'll see," Chandler says.

The Cardinals took the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick last April ... but some in the NFL world have questions about his future because the guy is just 5'10", 207 pounds.

But, when we got Chandler out at L.A. Live on Wednesday ... he told us he's got NO doubts his new teammate is going to be just fine.

"Size don't matter," Chandler says. "I mean, look at Russell Wilson."

In fact, Chandler says he has no problems with Kyler having the goal of leading the Cards to the Super Bowl this season ... saying, "He's very mature."

"People talk about his speed and how fast he is -- it's not about his speed," Chandler adds ... "He throws accurate balls. He's going to shock the world! You'll see."