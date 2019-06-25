Brett Hundley Gunning For Cards' Starting QB Job ... Despite Kyler Murray Pick

Kyler Murray ain't going to have a cakewalk to the Arizona Cardinals' starting QB spot ... so says Brett Hundley, who tells TMZ Sports, "My No. 1 goal is to get that starting job."

"I don't play to be second," Hundley says.

Don't get it twisted ... Brett still respects the hell out of Kyler, saying the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick is an "unbelievable guy" and a "very good young man."

But, Brett -- who signed with the Cards this offseason after spending the 2018 season as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle -- says he wants to be Kliff Kingsbury's No. 1 guy in the desert.

"For me, my goal always has been to start, no matter where I'm at, no matter what the position is in," Hundley says ... "You know, I don't play to be second."

The competition will officially kick off in August during training camp ... but, in the meantime, Hundley's been enjoying his offseason with some serious traveling.

The 26-year-old has been moving all around Israel and Greece this month, and says he's still got trips planned for Egypt and South Africa in the coming weeks.

Brett tells us he's really fallen in love with all the globetrotting ... and says this will be his hobby once his playing days are done.