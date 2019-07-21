Gilbert Arenas Not At Fault In Wild Rollover Crash

Exclusive TMZ

Gilbert Arenas was NOT the problem in a crazy car crash earlier this month that wrecked his Maybach and caused another car to FLIP OVER ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Arenas was involved in a terrifying accident back on July 7, when a 2000 Toyota RAV4 collided with his 2018 Mercedes on the 101 freeway in Encino, California.

But, the California Highway Patrol tells us a 27-year-old man, who was the driver of the Toyota, was actually at fault for the car crash ... 'cause the CHP says he was speeding when he hit the NBA superstar.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the CHP says the man only suffered minor injuries ... while 37-year-old Arenas was not hurt at all.

But, seriously, it's crazy no one was hurt ... we obtained 911 calls from the scene -- and they paint a picture of a wild accident.

We're told no arrests or citations were issued in the incident ... and it's unclear what the cost of all the damages were.