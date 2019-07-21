'The Chi' Star Sonja Sohn Arrested for Cocaine Possession

Exclusive

'The Chi' star Sonja Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession ... TMZ has learned.

Sohn, who also starred in "The Wire," was arrested Sunday at 2 AM in North Carolina for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The paraphernalia charges are misdemeanors, but the cocaine charge is a felony.

Police tell us ... she was arrested and brought into the station at 2 AM and bailed out 6 minutes later.

She posted $1,500 bail and left the station.

She will be arraigned Tuesday.

Sonja played Detective Shakima Greggs on all 5 seasons of "The Wire." She plays Brandon's mom, Laverne, on "The Chi."