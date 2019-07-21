'The Chi' Star Sonja Sohn Arrested for Cocaine Possession
7/21/2019 8:57 AM PT
'The Chi' star Sonja Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession ... TMZ has learned.
Sohn, who also starred in "The Wire," was arrested Sunday at 2 AM in North Carolina for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The paraphernalia charges are misdemeanors, but the cocaine charge is a felony.
Police tell us ... she was arrested and brought into the station at 2 AM and bailed out 6 minutes later.
She posted $1,500 bail and left the station.
She will be arraigned Tuesday.
Sonja played Detective Shakima Greggs on all 5 seasons of "The Wire." She plays Brandon's mom, Laverne, on "The Chi."
We reached out to Sonja's rep ... so far, no word back.
