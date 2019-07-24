Angry Bagel Boss Guy Training With UFC Superstars

Play video content Breaking News

The Angry Bagel Boss Guy is prepping to fight other viral stars ... by enlisting freakin' UFC SUPERSTARS for his training!!

Chris Morgan -- the dude who infamously lost his mind in a Bagel Boss shop in NY a few weeks ago -- teamed up with big-time fighters Chris Weidman and Al Iaquinta on Tuesday ... learning the ropes from some of the best in the business.

The video is really unbelievable -- Al tapes up Morgan's hands, gets in the Octagon and starts sparring with the guy!!

To no one's surprise, Morgan runs his mouth after the training sesh ... and even calls out Logan Paul, who told us earlier this week he was down to whoop Bagel Guy's ass in the ring.

As we previously reported ... Morgan inked a deal with promoter Damon Feldman to get in the ring on September 7 in Atlantic City ... and one of his opponents could be Antoine Dodson.