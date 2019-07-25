Diddy and Steve Harvey's Daughter Fuel Dating Rumors

Backgrid

Diddy and Steve Harvey's 22-year-old daughter were out and about in NYC again Wednesday night ... this time in matching outfits, further fueling dating rumors.

Diddy and Lori Harvey were strolling in SoHo around midnight ... and while Lori was all smiles, Diddy, who is 49, couldn't look more shocked running into paps.

As we reported ... sources close to Diddy shot down rumors back in March that they're not a couple, saying Lori's just a family friend and that's it.

These family friends have traveled the country ... showing up at Nobu in Malibu just last week, and a reggae festival in Miami back in March.

Lori famously dated and broke up with soccer superstar Memphis Depay last year, and it was pretty nasty. BTW, she also dated 25-year-old Justin Combs, Diddy's son.