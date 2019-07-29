Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Tattoos for Dog Hit by Car

Getty Composite

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have memorialized their dog, Waldo, with a tattoo tribute just days after the Alaskan Klee Kai was struck and killed by a car.

Joe just revealed his fresh ink, with the message, "R.I.P. my little angel." As for Sophie, she got a matching portrait and posted, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby." The tattoos are matching portraits of Waldo. It's the first time Joe or Sophie Turner have publicly addressed Waldo's death.

We saw the two of them over the weekend looking emotional on the set of Joe's music video in NYC, while Sophie clutched the couple's other pooch, Porky.

TMZ broke the story ... Waldo was out on a walk with a dog walker in New York last week when he got loose and ran into the street. He was struck and killed by a car. Joe and Sophie went and filed a police report ... but not before getting therapy.