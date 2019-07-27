Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Emotional Days After Their Dog Waldo Was Killed

Sophie Turner was understandably emotional Friday night as she cradled her dog Porky and watched husband Joe Jonas shoot a music video.

TMZ broke the story ... Joe and Sophie's other Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo, was struck and killed by a car Wednesday as he was walking in Lower Manhattan with his dog walker. Waldo got spooked by a pedestrian, broke free, ran into the street where he was hit by a vehicle.

Joe Jonas and Sophie were torn up by the tragedy. They filed a police report and told cops they were so distraught they had to see a therapist.

Play video content BACKGRID

Before the video shoot Joe and Sophie comforted each other as they walked in a New York City park with Porky.