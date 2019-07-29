Kyler Murray Height Critics Are In For a 'Rude Awakening,' Says Muggsy Bogues
7/29/2019 2:16 PM PT
Kyler Murray's height won't keep him from reaching NFL greatness ... so says the shortest NBA player EVER -- Muggsy Bogues!!!
The Arizona Cardinals' #1 overall draft pick's height -- listed at 5'10" -- has been the center of criticism since Murray declared for the draft ... with some saying he'll struggle as an NFL QB.
Enter 5'3" Bogues -- who played 14 years in the NBA, despite having his fair share of doubters -- who says those critics will be eating their words ... 'cause Murray is a stud!!
"Kyler Murray is an unbelievable athlete," Bogues says. "Anybody that's undervaluing his size and underestimating his talent, they're in for a rude awakening when the season comes."
Bogues says Kyler made the right decision deciding to play football over baseball ... and he's excited to watch him prove everyone wrong this season.
