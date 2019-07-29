Kyler Murray Height Critics Are In For a 'Rude Awakening,' Says Muggsy Bogues

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kyler Murray's height won't keep him from reaching NFL greatness ... so says the shortest NBA player EVER -- Muggsy Bogues!!!

The Arizona Cardinals' #1 overall draft pick's height -- listed at 5'10" -- has been the center of criticism since Murray declared for the draft ... with some saying he'll struggle as an NFL QB.

Enter 5'3" Bogues -- who played 14 years in the NBA, despite having his fair share of doubters -- who says those critics will be eating their words ... 'cause Murray is a stud!!

"Kyler Murray is an unbelievable athlete," Bogues says. "Anybody that's undervaluing his size and underestimating his talent, they're in for a rude awakening when the season comes."