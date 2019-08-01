BIG3 Coach Questions Lamar Odom's Basketball Future, He's Not Hungry Enough

Play video content Exclusive

Lamar Odom's professional days on the hardwood might finally be over ... so says BIG3 coach Reggie Theus, who tells TMZ Sports he just doesn't think LO wants it badly enough.

"I just don't know if he's hungry enough if that's what he really wants to do," Theus says.

Odom just got the boot from the BIG3 earlier this month ... and our sources tell us it's because the 39-year-old just wasn't in shape to play.

When we got Reggie -- who coaches the league's Bivouac team -- out at LAX this week, he echoed those sentiments ... telling us he didn't really get the vibe Odom was taking the whole pro basketball thing seriously.

"You gotta be hungry," Theus says ... "You can't play this game not being hungry."

For his part, Odom acknowledges his whole BIG3 career was a "setback" ... but he told the guys on "TMZ Live" last week he still has his sights set on playing overseas.

Theus ain't so sure that's going to work out for the ex-NBA star ... telling us straight-up, "He's got other stuff going on -- sometimes you just got to be able to make a pivot."