Neil deGrasse Tyson Downplays Mass Shootings with Callous Tweet

Neil deGrasse Tyson wants you to know as sad as it is that we lost upwards of 30 people to mass shootings this weekend ... it's nothing compared to other causes of death.

The astrophysicist tweeted out some bizarre information Sunday after the back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas -- which has claimed 29 lives thus far, and injured dozens more -- basically saying ... mass shootings are a blip on the death spectrum.

He wrote, "In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose…500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun."

Neil followed up by saying, "Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data."

In essence, it seems like Neil is downplaying the significance of mass shootings ... suggesting that while it's horrible they happen, they're not nearly as much an epidemic as some of these other categories. Safe to say, dude's getting torn to shreds online for this.

Many people are calling his tweet callous, cruel and out of touch, especially since the Dayton shooting just happened less than 24 hours ago ... not to mention El Paso.

Others also pointed out that while these freak incidents are regular risks in any country, dying at the hands of a gun is becoming more and more uniquely American, and is not considered to fall within the realm of possibility day-to-day under regular circumstances.

That might be changing in today's America, but for now ... Neil seems to think folks are overreacting.