MMA's Kayla Harrison Judo Throws TMZ Staffer ... Calls Out Cris Cyborg

Wanna see MMA badass Kayla Harrison take a TMZ staffer and THROW HIS ASS ON THE GROUND?!

Yeah, figured ...

Here's Kayla -- one of the most feared women in MMA -- performing her favorite Judo throw, the O Goshi, on our resident crash test dummy, Lucas ... and it's awesome!

Of course, Lucas has faced off with the best in MMA ... from Jon Jones to Brian Ortega and Henry Cejudo -- but this might be his most terrifying demonstration yet!

After Kayla destroyed our guy, she called out Cris Cyborg -- who will be released from her UFC contract after clashing with Dana White.

Kayla is competing for the $1 MILLION grand prize in PFL's big MMA tournament -- and she's laser focused on winning -- but says she'd LOVE an opportunity to square off with Cyborg.

Kayla says she's impressed with Cyborg -- but doesn't think she's indestructible -- and she's inviting the Brazilian superstar to come on over to PFL to continue her fighting career.

She even made a video message for Cris ...

"Listen, I heard you lost your job but if you're interested the PFL has a very special place for you ... and it's 2nd."