Jalen Ramsey Says He Used To DM Opponents' GFs Before College Games

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had the most millennial way of messing with opponents back at Florida State ... he'd make WRs think he was trying to bang their GFs.

"Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram and slide in his girlfriend's DMs before the game," Ramsey said on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast with Titans lineman Taylor Lewan and NFLer Will Compton.

And, would it work? Hell yeah it did -- "People get hot about that."

Ramsey -- who played at FSU from 2013 to 2015 -- didn't name any of the WRs he messed with ... but he lined up against future NFL players like Mike Williams and Hunter Renfrow.

So, did the attempted home-wrecking continue when he got to the League? Ramsey addressed that too.

"I'll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that 'cause now people got wives and stuff. Somebody get shot over talking about somebody's wives."