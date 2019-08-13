Geena Davis Wants Wedding Video Excluded from Divorce Case

Exclusive Getty

As part of her efforts to prove she is NOT legally married, Geena Davis wants her wedding video excluded from the case, because -- wait for it -- she says it's been heavily edited.

We know. It's a wedding video. Aren't ALL wedding videos edited? Bear with us.

As we've reported, Geena and her estranged husband, Dr. Reza Jarrahy, are at loggerheads in their divorce -- he wants spousal support and a split of their property, and she doesn't want to pay because she says they were never legally married.

In new docs, Geena says the video of their September 1, 2001 ceremony is suspect because it's not an "accurate representation" of what went down that day. For instance, she says Father Robert Smith was speaking and mid-sentence he's cut off and it jumps to Reza's father speaking -- proving "footage appears to be missing."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Reza's attorney admits the audio on the tape has been manipulated ... and therefore it can't be used as evidence in their case.

Now, Geena doesn't get specific about how it could be misleading -- she doesn't say their "I dos" were dubbed. Then again, she doesn't say they weren't ... but she's concerned the video could be "distorted and misleading" to the court.