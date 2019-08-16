Jamie Foxx Says His Cowboys Sources Tell Him Zeke's Deal Will Get Done!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Move over, Jay Glazer ... there's a new NFL Insider now -- Jamie Foxx -- and he's telling TMZ Sports his sources say the Cowboys WILL get a deal done with Ezekiel Elliott!!!

In fact, when we got Jamie out at Delilah in L.A. ... he said people close to the Cowboys are telling him Jerry Jones is going to get deals done with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper too!!!

Of course, the Cowboys are in contract talks with all three of their superstars ... with Zeke threatening to sit out games this season if he doesn't get a raise.

But, when we got Foxx -- who has spent time out at Cowboys camp in Oxnard, Calif. this summer -- he told us there's no need for fans to worry about any of it.

"I got the word, I got the underlying word," Foxx says, "that it's all the way, all the deals are being worked out. Look out, baby!"

Foxx also gave us his prediction for a breakout player in Dallas this year ... telling us a well-known tight end is going to raise some eyebrows.