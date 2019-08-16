Lawrence Taylor Praises Daniel Jones, 'He's A Hell Of A Football Player'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Giants god Lawrence Taylor says the G-Men have found a brand new franchise QB ... 'cause Daniel Jones is the future in the Big Apple.

"I've seen him a little bit," LT says ... "He's a hell of a football player."

Of course, the critics were out in full force after New York seemed to reach when it picked Jones with the No. 6 overall selection in April's NFL Draft.

But, the guy dazzled in his preseason debut last week ... and Taylor clearly noticed -- saying he was surprised to see it!!!

"He went to Duke," Taylor said, "so, that's hard to believe he's a hell of a football player!"

But, don't get it twisted ... LT doesn't think Jones' skill set should mean the immediate end of Eli Manning's time as a starter in New York. The pass rusher tells us he'd like to see the 2-time Super Bowl champ stay as long as he wants.

"As long as his terms are reasonable," Taylor adds.

By the way, we had to ask about Khalil Mack -- a guy Taylor said last season is nowhere close to his level -- and ya gotta hear if he's changed his tune since the Bear's monster 2018 season.