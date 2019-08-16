R. Kelly Prosecutors Reveal Evidence He Took Girls Across State Lines for Sex

Evidence He Took Girls Across State Lines for Sex

Prosecutors in the R. Kelly cases revealed some of the evidence they have to prove R. Kelly took underage women across state lines for sexual purposes.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, federal prosecutors in New York have more than a dozen flight records, birth certificates for a number of women, hotel receipts, bank records, medical records and various other business documents. They also have Uber records, photos and text messages.

One of the hotel receipts is for the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Another is for the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and the Planet Hollywood resort in Vegas.

The end game for prosecutors is to prove R. Kelly violated the Mann Act, which makes it a crime for people to transport people across state lines for illicit sexual purposes.