Jamie Foxx with Beautiful Mystery Woman Amid Katie Holmes Breakup Rumors

Mega

Jamie Foxx is back in the game, or so it seems ... because he was out last night with a stunning woman who was not Katie Holmes.

Jamie and the beautiful lady beelined it out of Bootsy Bellows in WeHo at around 2 AM.... hand in hand. They jumped in his Lambo SUV and were off to parts unknown.

So the question ... where's Katie Holmes???

Foxx and Holmes seemed tight on vacation in Miami back in December. They've been together since 2013.

Getty

Last time we saw them together ... in May at the Met Gala.

Jamie's been in California supporting his daughter, Corinne, in her film debut, "47 Meters Down: Uncaged."