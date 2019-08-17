Jamie Foxx with Beautiful Mystery Woman Amid Katie Holmes Breakup Rumors
Jamie Foxx And the Mystery Fox ... Where's Katie Holmes?!?
8/17/2019 7:00 AM PT
Jamie Foxx is back in the game, or so it seems ... because he was out last night with a stunning woman who was not Katie Holmes.
Jamie and the beautiful lady beelined it out of Bootsy Bellows in WeHo at around 2 AM.... hand in hand. They jumped in his Lambo SUV and were off to parts unknown.
So the question ... where's Katie Holmes???
Foxx and Holmes seemed tight on vacation in Miami back in December. They've been together since 2013.
Last time we saw them together ... in May at the Met Gala.
Jamie's been in California supporting his daughter, Corinne, in her film debut, "47 Meters Down: Uncaged."
He's quite the proud dad, saying, "As I watched the movie last night on pins and needles for so many reasons... palms sweaty... nervous to watch my daughter in her first big Hollywood film... and the fact that I have a gigantic fear of sharks... as soon as the movie started and I saw my baby on that screen…my nerves Became pure adrenaline... and my fear turned into absolute Pride... Sitting next to my daughter and simultaneously watching her on screen was a proud papa tearjerking moment"
