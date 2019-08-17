Roddy Piper's Daughter Gets 1st In-Ring Action
8/17/2019 12:15 AM PT
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper is following in her legendary father's footsteps ... and TMZ Sports has obtained training footage showing her first in-ring action.
We've learned Piper has signed on with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss' WOW (Women Of Wrestling) promotion ... where she'll wrestle at live events and appear on season 2 of their TV show.
Remember, Piper told us she's debuting later this month at an AEW event -- but for now, that's just a 1-time appearance -- so the WOW deal shows she's all-in on wrestling.
In the footage we obtained -- taken at a training center in Long Beach, CA -- Piper is learning the wrestling basics in the squared circle.
We're told she's been training alongside the other WOW performers ... several times a week.
Roddy was a wrestling legend who unexpectedly passed away in July of 2015 at the age of 61.
Piper told us her biggest regret is that her dad isn't here to watch her get into the family business.
