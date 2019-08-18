Liam Hemsworth Chills in Australia After Breakup with Miley Cyrus

SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth did not seem the worse for wear Saturday as he hit-up a bar in Australia with some mates.

Liam was chillin' at a bar and restaurant in Byron Bay, where he's been hangin' since his split with Miley Cyrus was made public.

Seems like Liam's the only one who hasn't hooked up since the split. Miley's been with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex. Brody's been with Josie Canseco, and then there's Liam. Don't get us wrong ... he has options.