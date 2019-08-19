T.I. Rocked Out with Huge Stars ... At BIG3 Event In Dallas

The BIG3 was ON FIRE over the weekend -- with a ton of huge stars hitting the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the BIG3 Ballout ... capped off with a live performance from T.I.

The place was rockin' ... with Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Gary Payton and more showing support for the league's intense 6-game showcase just 1 week before the playoffs begin. The championship game is Sept. 1 at Staples Center.

The basketball action was solid -- with stars like Tri-State's Amar'e Stoudemire and Aliens' Greg Oden battling it out on the court ... where things got pretty chippy between the 2 big men.

And, with so many players in the league looking to make the jump back to the NBA, it's a pretty big deal to have Dallas Mavericks honcho Mark Cuban sitting in the front row.

By the way, Lisa Leslie's Triplets squad is currently in 1st place -- with stars like Jannero Pargo and Joe Johnson, who just set a BIG3 record for points scored in a season (175).

Joe Johnson talks about setting a new @TheBIG3 record for points in a season (175). pic.twitter.com/aUOFmsWlOe — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 17, 2019 @Ballislife

The Triplets are 7-1 through 8 weeks -- with Stephen Jackson's Killer 3s squad in 2nd place with a 5-3 record.