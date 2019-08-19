Jason Alexander Weighs In on Bidding War for 'Seinfeld' Post-Hulu

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jason Alexander knows media companies are lining up to drop a gold mine for the rights to air "Seinfeld" reruns, but he's not too concerned about the final sale price ... for one very good reason.

We ran into George Costanza at LAX and asked him about the crazy bidding war that's supposed to be going down in 2020 after "Seinfeld" leaves Hulu and hits the open market. Estimates are the streaming rights will go for upwards of half a BILLION bucks!

Jason -- who played Costanza for nearly 10 years before the iconic sitcom went off the air in 1998 -- says he can't believe people are still watching their show about nothing in 2019. Still, he loves the fact folks are discovering it anew, and getting some (little) kicks out of it.

Our photog asks if Jason's gonna see any of that money when the new deal is finally done come next December. You gotta see his response, because he's clearly not the least bit concerned. But, is he disappointed? Just watch.

Jason, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards famously did NOT get a cut of the syndication rights. It's one of the reasons the show came to an end. However, they did negotiate large lump sum payments, and of course, they get mailbox money (Screen Actors Guild royalties) as long as the show keeps airing.