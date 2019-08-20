Jerry Rice Supports Jimmy G After Awful Game ... 'Go Miners'

Breaking News Getty Composite

Jimmy Garoppolo sucked on the field Monday night ... but Jerry Rice is giving the NFL star his unwavering support ... going to Twitter to defend the QB with a hilarious fail as bad as Jimmy's performance.

The 49ers signal-caller went 1-for-6 with 0 yards and an INT in his first game back since suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 last season ... resulting in an incredibly bad 0.0 QB rating.

But, don't freak out fans ... the G.O.A.T. is here to make everything better!!!

"Relax everyone jimmy G . will be fine this year!!! Go miners" the G.O.A.T. tweeted.

Yes. Miners.

Hey, we all know Rice meant well after the team's $137 million man stunk it up, but the fumble on the vote of confidence is hilariously ironic.

As sure as Jimmy G. will get to see another game, Rice got another shot at the tweet (which was deleted) ... and got it right the 2nd time around.