'Marriage Boot Camp' Brawl Involving Hazel-E Shuts Down Production
'Marriage Boot Camp' Hazel-E in Epic Couples Brawl!!! Shuts Down Production
8/21/2019 12:50 AM PT
The good news for 2 couples on the upcoming season of 'Marriage Boot Camp' is they've already proved they have each other's backs -- unfortunately they proved it during a knockdown, drag-out fight.
Sources close to production tell TMZ ... they had to stop shooting this week after a huge fight erupted over ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star Hazel-E's Instagram. We're told the issue was a racially-charged post from way back in 2017.
We're told Shanda Denyce, wife of Day26 singer Willie Taylor, confronted Hazel about her comments insulting darker-skinned black women ... and then all hell broke loose.
Our sources say Shanda and Hazel-E started brawling first, tearing down a set of drapes in the 'Boot Camp' house in the process.
Meanwhile ... we're told Hazel-E's BF, model Devon B, and Taylor started rumbling and got completely out of control. It took several security guards and crew members to break them up ... but not before a marble table was cracked and several chairs were destroyed.
Once the dust settled, our sources say producers put the cast on lockdown -- and then had an emergency producers-only meeting. We're told they've resumed shooting, and all the couples are still there.
We'll see if they can keep the peace -- either way, it'll make for great TV.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.