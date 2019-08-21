'Marriage Boot Camp' Brawl Involving Hazel-E Shuts Down Production

Exclusive

The good news for 2 couples on the upcoming season of 'Marriage Boot Camp' is they've already proved they have each other's backs -- unfortunately they proved it during a knockdown, drag-out fight.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... they had to stop shooting this week after a huge fight erupted over ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star Hazel-E 's Instagram. We're told the issue was a racially-charged post from way back in 2017.

We're told Shanda Denyce, wife of Day26 singer Willie Taylor, confronted Hazel about her comments insulting darker-skinned black women ... and then all hell broke loose.

Our sources say Shanda and Hazel-E started brawling first, tearing down a set of drapes in the 'Boot Camp' house in the process.

Meanwhile ... we're told Hazel-E's BF, model Devon B, and Taylor started rumbling and got completely out of control. It took several security guards and crew members to break them up ... but not before a marble table was cracked and several chairs were destroyed.

Once the dust settled, our sources say producers put the cast on lockdown -- and then had an emergency producers-only meeting. We're told they've resumed shooting, and all the couples are still there.