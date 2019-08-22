Francisco Lindor On Carlos Carrasco's Return From Cancer, 'Love It!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Francisco Lindor is stoked Carlos Carrasco's making an epic return from cancer ... telling TMZ Sports, "Love it!"

The Indians star pitcher was diagnosed with Leukemia this past spring ... but, somehow, the guy battled all the way back to return to the mound on Monday night.

Carrasco KILLED IT in his comeback -- throwing 97 MPH on his first pitch of his minor league rehab start -- and gave up no hits or runs in his one inning of work.

When we got Lindor -- Carrasco's superstar teammate -- out in NYC ... he told us he loved to see it!!!

It's unclear when Carrasco will rejoin Lindor and the Indians at the big league level, but after his rehab start this week, the ace said, "I'm ready to go."