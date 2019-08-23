Eric Reid's Hit Was Dirty and He Knows It, Says NFL's Jermaine Wiggins

NFL's Jermaine Wiggins Hey, Eric Reid ... That Hit Was Dirty and You Know It!

8/23/2019 9:54 AM PT
Exclusive
ALL PART OF THE GAME
TMZSports.com

Ex-Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins says it's PAINFULLY OBVIOUS Eric Reid's late hit on Ben Watson on Thursday was dirty as hell ... and warns Reid that payback's a bitch!

Reid blasted Watson in the head during the 1st quarter of the Carolina vs. New England preseason game on Thursday after Watson was already down by contact.

The hit came days after Watson had criticized Reid on Twitter for ripping the NFL's Players Coalition over the NFL's deal with Jay-Z ... and some people think Reid was gunning to hurt the guy.

After the game, Reid DENIED intentionally targeting Watson and claimed he didn't even know about Watson's tweets ... insisting the hit was the result of an overzealous play.

When we spoke with Wiggins -- who won a Super Bowl with New England in 2001 -- he told us the play was obviously dirty.

"There was definitely a little extra BBQ sauce on that rib that he was trying to go after!"

Wiggins says he can't be sure Reid was looking to hurt Watson, but tells us the defensive back is LUCKY the teams don't play during the regular season.

"Carolina, luckily for them they don't have New England on their schedule because there might be a little bit of payback coming his way."

The only way the two could face off again this year is in the Super Bowl ... so stay tuned.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video