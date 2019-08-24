Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Make Out In Malibu After 24th Birthday

Dua Lipa is doing her post-birthday festivities right -- chillin' out in Malibu with her beau, Anwar Hadid, who's got a firm grip on things by land ... or by sea.

The pop star was getting active Friday -- a day after her 24th birthday -- with Anwar in the Pacific, where it looks like they might've been boogie boarding ... wearing wet suits and everything. Whether in or out of the water, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Especially Anwar -- he was holding on tight to Dua's head, hair, ass ... whatever he could grab hold of, really. He even gave her a little love tap after a steamy make-out sesh.

Getty

As we reported ... Dua and Anwar have been tight since at least last month, when they were spotted cozying up at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in the UK.

Before they went public with their relationship, we're told they'd been bonding over music ... which is what brought about a first date, then another ... and so on. It was looking like a long-distance relationship -- and so far, it seems like they've made it work across the pond.