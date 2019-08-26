Nick Turturro Goes Nuclear on Joc Pederson, You Flipped Me Off!!!

Play video content Breaking News

Nick Turturro went NUCLEAR on Dodgers star Joc Pederson over the weekend -- with the actor claiming Joc FLIPPED HIM OFF during the game ... and now they're enemies for life!!!

FYI, the "NYPD Blue" star is a HARDCORE Yankees fan -- and was sitting front row at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday to watch his Bombers take on the Blue Crew at Dodgers Stadium.

Nick was going crazy during the game -- celebrating and cheering so hard, he was featured several times during the broadcast on FS1.

But, after Joc's first at-bat (a solo home run), Turturro claims Pederson looked right at him and shot him the bird ... for essentially no reason!!!

"Can you believe this?! I'm sitting here in the front row, Joc Pederson just flipped me off for nothing! I was just looking at him," Nick said.

"I guess 'cause I got a Yankee jersey??? It's alright, Joc. Now, you're on my s**t list!!! Now, I'm in your head!"

Nick's rant continued ... "I'M OFFICIALLY IN YOUR HEAD!!! I can't wait 'til you come up again!!!"

Yep, the Turturro curse was in full affect ... and it worked!!! Joc didn't get another hit the rest of the game and the Yankees ended up winning 5-1, taking the series 2 games to 1.

This beef is far from over ... with the Dodgers and Yankees killing it right now, it's VERY possible they could meet up again in the World Series, which would be AMAZING!!!