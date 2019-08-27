Dominique Wilkins' Child w/ Spina Bifida Drains Buckets, Inspirational Vid

Play video content Breaking News

This AMAZING video will hit you right in the feels.

Dominique Wilkins' daughter, JoJo, isn't letting her disability keep her from following in the NBA legend's footsteps ... draining buckets from her wheelchair in an inspirational video.

JoJo -- who has spina bifida -- hit the Human Highlight Film's awesome personalized court to put up some shots on Tuesday ... and her proud dad shared the footage.

"When most people see my daughter JoJo, they see a wheelchair. When I see her, I see POTENTIAL, STRENGTH and BEAUTY!"

"She’s just like every else. We all have challenges. They just come in different forms."