Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested, Mooney Again Denies Claims

Richard Pryor's son seems to be backing up part of what his dad's ex-bodyguard claimed about Paul Mooney -- that the comedian had sex with Jr. decades ago -- even though he's not specifically invoking Mooney's name in his accusation.

Our camera guy ran into Richard Pryor Jr. Tuesday in NYC and asked about Rashon Kahn's allegations -- about the sex, and Richard Sr. putting a $1 million hit on Mooney after finding out.

Richard Jr. didn't want to touch the alleged hit, but he quickly pivoted to the topic of sex ... saying that "whatever happened to me" took place long ago when he was young, suggesting he was molested as a teenager well before the '80s. He does not name Paul Mooney.

RPJ never gave us a specific age, but afterward his rep told us it was definitely "under the age of consent" when we asked about Kahn's allegation pertaining to Mooney. It should be noted though, Richard Jr. didn't name any names on camera, so it's unclear who he's talking about here.

On the claim that someone had sex with him as a teen -- our photog asks if it was consensual. Watch the clip ... Jr. let us know, in no uncertain terms, it could NOT have been.

As we reported, Mooney flat-out denied the bodyguard's allegations, saying there's no truth to anything Kahn said. We've reached out to them regarding this new Richard Jr. claim, but so far no word back.

Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee, has said Richard Jr. has previously accused Mooney of sexually assaulting him ... during a family event, which she claims to have on tape.