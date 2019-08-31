Michael Irvin Says Ezekiel Elliott Won't Sit Out Season, But He'll Be Pissed

Play video content Exclusive @adamglyn

Good news, bad news for the Dallas Cowboys ...

The good: Michael Irvin says Ezekiel Elliott will NOT sit out this season over his contract feud with the team!!

The bad: Irvin says the running back will be SUPER PISSED if he has to play on his current deal.

"I don't think he'll sit out the season, but what he will do if nothing gets done is break -- you break the love that he has with this unit," Irvin says ... "Somehow, some way, it will disturb him, and that stuff will fester."

The Cowboys kick off their season next week ... but Zeke is still down in Cabo, and there's starting to be serious concern the guy won't show up this season a la Le'Veon Bell in 2018.

But, Irvin -- who's been close with Zeke throughout the last 3 years in Dallas -- says the 24-year-old WILL show up ... but he's warning Jerry Jones it'll get messy if he's not paid.

As for what Zeke means to the team this year ... Irvin says there's no way in hell the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl without him.

"Jerry needs to make this happen," Irvin says.