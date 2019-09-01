Dog The Bounty Hunter's Tackling Grief by Staying Busy

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter is still hurting months after losing his beloved wife -- not to mention all the other unfortunate events that happened soon after ... but he's got a plan to move forward.

We got Dog out Thursday in NYC and asked him how he's doing these days. He didn't cover up the pain ... Dog says each day is a challenge. He described how he's feeling using a 1 to 10 scale. It's a struggle, for sure.