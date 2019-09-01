Dog The Bounty Hunter's Tackling Grief by Staying Busy
Dog the Bounty Hunter 'Thinking About the Next Bust' ... to Help with Grief
9/1/2019 12:50 AM PT
Dog The Bounty Hunter is still hurting months after losing his beloved wife -- not to mention all the other unfortunate events that happened soon after ... but he's got a plan to move forward.
We got Dog out Thursday in NYC and asked him how he's doing these days. He didn't cover up the pain ... Dog says each day is a challenge. He described how he's feeling using a 1 to 10 scale. It's a struggle, for sure.
Dog says he's relying on friends and family as he continues reeling from losing his wife, Beth Chapman to cancer back in June. Adding insult to injury ... crooks broke into Dog's shop not long after, and he suspects it's an inside job. Then there's the scam Dog nearly got wrapped up in. Yes, it's been a rough 2019.
But, there's a new case that fell on Dog's lap and he's more than ready to pounce. He says getting back in on the action will really help him grieve. Sounds like a solid plan.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.