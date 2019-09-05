Ezekiel Elliott Donates $100,000 To Salvation Army After Signing New Deal

Ezekiel Elliott Donates $100K To Salvation Army ... After Signing New Deal

9/5/2019 12:46 PM PT
Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is making sure a whole lot of people eat after he got his chunk of Jerry Jones' pie ... telling reporters Thursday he's donating $100,000 to the Salvation Army!!!

Zeke just got a brand-new 6-year, $90 MILLION contract from Jerry and the Cowboys ... and he just said at a press conference he'll be giving away a portion of it to help the needy in Dallas.

"In my time here in Dallas, I've formed a really good relationship with the Salvation Army," Zeke said ... "And, I wanted to pledge $100,000 to help them build their new facility to help support the people of need in Dallas."

Elliott's had a long -- and funny -- history with the Salvation Army since he joined the Cowboys ... remember, he famously hopped in the red kettle after scoring a TD back in 2016.

Then, of course, he followed that celebration up with a donation into the red kettle after scoring another TD in 2018!!!

Overall, Zeke's helped the Salvation Army raise thousands of dollars in his 3 years as a Cowboy ... but, clearly, he doesn't think that's enough -- and is throwing in more to the pot now.

Props to the RB for the cool move!!!

