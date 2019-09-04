Ezekiel Elliott Ends Cowboys Holdout With $90 MILLION Contract

Breaking News Getty Composite

The Dallas Cowboys superstar ended his holdout Wednesday by inking the most lucrative running back deal EVER -- signing a new 6-year, $90 MILLION extension to stay with the 'Boys!!!

Zeke had been away from Dallas camp all summer ... protesting the final two years of his rookie contract that were set to pay him just $3.85 million this year and $9 million in 2020.

But, Jerry Jones tore up that old deal and gave his star RB a fat new extension with $50 MILLION GUARANTEED ... which puts Zeke on track to play this weekend for the Giants.

In other words, Zeke will make $103 million over 8 years -- and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's the 1st Cowboy to break the $100 million mark in total value, and is the richest RB contract.

That's right, fantasy owners -- BREATHE!!

As for Jerry and the 'Boys, seems this deal was a no-brainer ... everyone from Terrell Owens to Michael Irvin told TMZ Sports over the past few weeks Dallas HAS TO HAVE Elliott to win a Super Bowl this season.

Of course, there is some worry of rust ... Elliott hasn't taken a hit from an NFL player since he suited up for the Cowboys in their playoff game against the Rams last winter.

And, when we spoke to ex-NFL superstar Chris Johnson, he told us that concern is legitimate.

But, Dallas sure seems set to let him shake off all that dust this weekend ... Jason Garrett told reporters earlier this week the guy didn't need much practice to suit up against the Giants on Sunday.