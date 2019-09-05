Singer Goes After Nipsey Hussle Estate for 'Hussle and Motivate' Money

Exclusive TMZ

Nipsey Hussle's estate owes a singer her fair cut of the money the rapper made off his hit song, "Hussle & Motivate" ... according to a claim she just filed.

Tasleema Yasin says she wrote and performed a vocal phrase used throughout the track ... according to the docs filed Thursday in L.A. Superior Court. Tasleema also says her voice is prominently featured in a countermelody, which she sang in her higher register ... and she says can be heard throughout the song's chorus.

She claims she's a coauthor of "Hussle & Motivate" ... which means she's entitled to a big cut of any dough the song earns.

Tasleema doesn't list a specific amount she's due, and wants the estate to provide a proper accounting ... so she can figure out how much.