YG and Kehlani Go Public With Relationship

YG and Kehlani are ready to let the whole world know they're officially an item ... the new couple just made their first public appearance together.

The rapper and R&B singer were holding hands Thursday night as they strolled arm and arm into the Kith show at New York Fashion Week.

It's the first time we've seen YG and Kehlani together since rumors of their relationship started swirling ... and they told our guy they're definitely dating.

The timing is interesting ... because YG recently had another child with his baby mama, Catelyn Sparks, who gave birth to their second baby girl in July. Kehlani became a mother back in March, welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Kehlani's no stranger to getting in high profile relationships. The former "America's Got Talent" finalist used to date NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.